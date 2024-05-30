Live
Just In
Revanth Reddy to meet political parties today to discuss on state emblem and anthem
Chief Minister Revanth is set to hold a significant meeting at the secretariat today, where he will meet with leaders of various political parties. The main agenda of the meeting is to explain the government's recent decisions regarding the state emblem and anthem.
During the meeting, CM Revanth will elaborate on the reasons behind the government's choices and address any concerns or questions raised by the political parties. This meeting is crucial in fostering transparency and collaboration between the government and opposition parties.
The state emblem and anthem are vital symbols of a state's identity and heritage, and it is essential for all political parties to understand and support these decisions. CM Revanth's meeting with the political parties aims to ensure unity and cohesion in upholding the state's symbols.