Revanth Reddy to Visit Kalvakurthi for Memorial Service and Statues Unveiling of Jaipal Singh

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will be visiting Kalvakurthi on Sunday, where he is slated to participate in a series of significant events from 2:00 PM until 5:30 PM. The Chief Minister will depart for Kalvakurthi via helicopter and is expected to attend a memorial service in honor of the late Congress leader Jaipal Reddy at the BSNL premises.

During his visit, CM Revanth Reddy will unveil a bronze statue of former Union Minister Sudini Jaipal Reddy at Kotra Circle, located on the Srisailam Highway. Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, along with Ministers Damodara Rajanarsimha and Jupalli Krishna Rao, will join him for the unveiling ceremony at Veldanda Mandal, situated near Kotra Gate.

In addition to the statue unveiling, the Chief Minister will address a public meeting organized at the BSNL ground, with Congress party officials expecting to draw a crowd of approximately 25,000 people. Earlier on Sunday morning, tributes will be paid to Jaipal Reddy at Necklace Road in Hyderabad.

alvakurti are hopeful for the visit, with expectations that Chief Minister Reddy will address pressing regional issues such as the KLI D-82 canal, the completion of pending sub-canals, the sanctioning of overdue land loss compensation, and the establishment of a 100-bed hospital in the area. The local residents are looking forward to a productive dialogue with the Chief Minister on these critical matters during his visit.