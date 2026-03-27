Revanth Reddy unveils CSR policy, portal

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced that the State Government will introduce a special policy for the effective utilisation and acquisition of more Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds from corporate companies and industries. In a move to encourage companies to increase their CSR contributions, the Chief Minister ordered officials to organise annual events to felicitate the managements and representatives of companies that contribute significantly to the state. The arrangements for this felicitation ceremony are to be integrated into the State Formation Day celebrations. Furthermore, the Chief Minister decided to establish a dedicated CSR cell at the state level with a separate office.

This state-level cell will be responsible for coordinating CSR initiatives currently being implemented by corporate entities within the state. It will also be tasked with compiling information on projects across various government departments that are suitable for execution through CSR funding. The creation of a dedicated Telangana CSR Portal was also approved during a review of CSR funds held by the Chief Minister on Thursday. The portal will serve as a vital link between the government and corporate entities. During the meeting, officials apprised the Chief Minister that the share of CSR contributions of the state currently stands at a mere 3 per cent of the national total.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the poor flow of CSR funds from state industry, the Chief Minister stressed the urgent need for Telangana to receive a greater share of funds and improved utilisation. He noted that the practice of Telangana-based companies spending more CSR funds in other states is not ideal for regional growth. Officials were ordered to take strict measures in this direction and implement a special mechanism to monitor allocation. The Chief Minister further instructed officials to study the strategies adopted by other states for mobilising CSR funds to ensure Telangana remains competitive and transparent in its developmental goals through corporate partnerships.