Revanth Reddy vows to work with AP govt. for state development

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has expressed his commitment to working closely with the new government in Andhra Pradesh to ensure the development of both Telugu states. During a visit to Tirumala on Wednesday, May 22, Revanth highlighted the importance of collaboration between the two state governments for the overall welfare of the people.

Addressing the media, Revanth emphasized the need for timely rainfall and the alleviation of drought conditions in the region. He also announced plans for the construction of an inn and Kalyana Mandapam in Tirumala to cater to devotees from Telangana. This initiative seeks to enhance the pilgrimage experience and provide better facilities for visitors from the neighboring state.

Revanth Reddy, who recently assumed the role of Chief Minister, made his first pilgrimage to Tirumala accompanied by his family. During their visit, his grandson's hair cutting ceremony took place on the sacred hill. The CM was warmly welcomed by the temple authorities and received blessings from Vedic scholars in Ranganayakula mandapam. He was also presented with Tirthaprasad and honored with a memento from Srivari.

Revanth reiterated his commitment to ensuring that Telangana devotees receive all necessary amenities at Tirumala. He pledged to collaborate with the new government in Andhra Pradesh to establish a marriage hall and dormitory for the convenience of visitors. Through this partnership, he aims to create a conducive environment for agriculture and promote green practices in the region.