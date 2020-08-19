Revanth Reddy writes open letter to CM KCR over crop damage due to rains

Congress working president and Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy has written an open letter to the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over the loss incurred to the farmers due to the damage caused to the crops by heavy rains.

In a three-page letter to the CM, Revanth Reddy said that lakhs of acres of crops submerged due to the floods causing severe loss to the farmers in Warangal, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Jangaon, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mahabubabad and Siddipet. He also questioned the CM about the situation of farmers whose crops were partially damaged due to the rains.

He took a dig at the Chief Minister for sending his son and minister KT Rama Rao to take a stock of the situation at flood-hit areas.

"Early reports revealed that there is a lot of damage caused due to the heavy rains and no planning has been made by the government to help farmers," Reddy said. The Congress leader continued to say that he wondered when the agricultural minister Nirajan Reddy said that there is no major loss caused to paddy crops due to the rains.

"Paddy crops in Mulugu, Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem have swept away in floods," the MP said.

He further said no one knows where the 'Rythu Samanvaya Committees' have gone nor the centre's farmer insurance scheme is being implemented in the state. Reddy blamed the Chief Minister for the loss incurred to the farmers as there is no crop insurance for the farmers in the state and asked him to take the responsibility of the farmers by compensating them.

He demanded an immediate release of Rs 1000 crore and provide compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre for the farmers. His demands also include revision of Fasal Bima Yojana or launch of a new scheme, Rs 5,000 to fix the damage caused to flood-affected agricultural lands and estimation of crop damage.