Revanth reiterates BRS and BJP are one, alleges of distributing money

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy accused Telangana Chief Minister KCR of attempting to win the election by distributing money to voters. He claimed that KCR started a money transfer scheme by giving ten thousand rupees per vote and alleges that the BJP is also involved in the politics of buying votes. Revanth also criticizes the BRS-BJP alliance by objecting to the Chief Electoral Commissioner permitting the deposit of Rythu Bandhu funds in Telangana.



He further highlighted the alleged close relationship between KCR and Prime Minister Modi, mentioning three points of concern as permission for the Rythu Bandhu scheme, IT raids at Ponguleti's house, nonseizure of Rs. 300 crores found in Goyal's house, and the lathi charge on Congress leaders.

Revanth suggested that the Rythu Bandhu scheme was used to influence the upcoming elections and that the Central Government cooperated with the BRS to release the funds. He accused KCR of using government funds to buy votes and assured farmers that when Congress comes to power, they will fully implement Rythu Bharosa.

Revanth said the BJP and BRS's portrayal of Vivek as an international financial terrorist after he joined Congress is pure vengeance and opined that the allegations against Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy's cousin Raghuram Reddy and Surender Reddy were targeted as part of an agreement between BJP and BRS.

Revanth Reddy urged the people of Telangana to vote wisely and pay attention to ongoing developments.