Revanth seeks Rs 693-cr NHM dues from Centre

New Delhi: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is in Delhi for the past two days, has been scouting for the possibilities of mobilising funds to meet the challenges ahead of him which includes implementation of loan waiver schemes.

The Chief Minister on Tuesday called upon Union Health Minister J P Nadda to release Rs 693 crore dues which have been pending under the National Health Mission (NHM) to the state immediately. Revanth informed Nadda that the state government has been facing financial challenges as it had released funds, including that of the Central share for medical emergency services since October 2023. Delay in reimbursement had pushed the government into greater problems, he reportedly informed the Union Minister.

The Chief Minister said that Rs 323.73 crore were pending for the third and fourth quarters of NHM 2023 -2024. He also asked him for a Rs 138-crore grant for the first quarter of 2024-2025. He further pleaded with Nadda to reimburse Rs 231.40 crore pending dues for the year 2023-2024 under the infrastructure and management component taken up under the NHM.



Revanth apprised the Union Health Minister that the state government had been implementing all the provisions of Ayushman Bharat scheme since January this year.

He said 5,159 Basti Dawakhanas (Ayushman healthcare centers) have been put in place and were providing better medical care to the people living in urban and rural areas in the state.

Revanth was accompanied by Komatireddy Venkatreddy, P Srinivas Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav and state Special representative in New Delhi AP Jitendar Reddy.