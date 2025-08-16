Revanth shreds Centre's take on State debts

Hyderabad: Close on the heels of the Union government declaring in Parliament that Telangana’s debts in 10 years were Rs 3.5 lakh crore, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has shredded the Centre’s official figures on the mounting debt burden on the state, saying: "The previous government left us with mounting debts and arrears of Rs 8,21,652 crore when the people's government assumed power. Out of this, Rs. 6,71,757 crore are debts. Rs 40,154 crore dues are related to the payments of the employees and other schemes. Rs 1,09,740 crore dues are related to SC, ST sub plan, Singareni (Collieries), electricity and other departments," Reddy said.

From the total debts, the state government has completed the debt service of Rs 2,20,676 crore, which included Rs 1,32,498 crore principal amount and Rs 88,178 crore interest amount till the date, he said.

Speaking after unfurling the National Flag at the historical Golconda Fort here on Friday to mark the Independence Day, he amplified that, despite facing financial burden, his government was working hard to take the state forward from zero to the top level. Revanth Reddy demanded the Centre to approve the BC quota bills passed by the state legislature.

He said the state Assembly has passed two bills to provide 42 per cent quota to Backward Classes in local bodies, education and jobs and sent them for presidential assent. "On this occasion, I once again demand the central government to take a quick decision on the pending bills," he said. The Socio-Economic Caste Survey and SC classification conducted in the state were courageous decisions of the state government in the history of India, he underlined.

The Chief Minister took a broadside at the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi government on the unbridled encroachment on lakes, ponds and other water bodies in Hyderabad. "In the previous government, people were not serious about the encroachment on lands, ponds and canals due to lack of a credible system. So far, the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has protected 13 parks and 20 lakes from encroachments. Amberpet Bathukamma Kunta has been restored. The HYDRAA protected government lands worth Rs 30 ,000 crore. Today, the common people are praising HYDRAA. "The opposition parties are using HYDRAA as a weapon for political gains. My appeal to people is to think and compare the past with the current situation when the Hyderabad City received heavy rains". The opposition was trying to create unrest by showing HYDRAA as a failed system, he said. "Today, cities like Bangaluru, Mumbai and Chennai are facing flood problems. Hyderabad should not witness such a plight. To make Hyderabad a safe destination for living, HYDRAA was brought about to curb the encroachment of tanks," he said.

Referring to Telangana Rising 2047 document, the Chief Minister said that the document promises a permanent solution to Hyderabad's flooding problem with the Musi Rejuvenation Project. The document also showed how India's Future City, being built to international standards, will be a gateway to the modern world.

“Telangana Rising – 2047 is a plan to radically transform the image of Telangana with the construction of the Gandhi Sarovar project at Bapu Ghat, greenfield highways, dry ports, second phase Metro Rail, radial roads between the Outer and Regional Ring Roads, Warangal and Adilabad airports, Hyderabad-Nagpur, Hyderabad-Bangalore, and Hyderabad-Vijayawada industrial corridors. Our goal is to implement this resolution and make Telangana a key player in the country's progress by 2047. The Telangana Rising – 2047 is a grand visionary document to transform Telangana into a one trillion US dollar economy by 2035 and a 3 trillion UD dollar economy by 2047. This is not just a plan. It is a resolve to make Telangana proud on the world stage.”

Further, the Chief Minister said aligning the vision of Telangana Rising 2047 document with that of India@2047: "We are striving to achieve the goals and the role of Telangana in making India number one in the world. Our determination is that Telangana should play a key game changer role that will change the face of India by 2047."