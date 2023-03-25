Revanth slams centre for disqualifying Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha

Hyderabad: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy has slammed BJP government at the Centre for disqualifying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha cancelling his post. He alleged that Rahul Gandhi was disqualified by the Central government in order to prevent him from raising the issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's friend Gautam Adani.

Speaking to media persons at his Jubilee Hills residence, Revanth Reddy said the country was witnessing an undeclared emergency and alleged that Prime Minister Modi was acting as a dictator. Stating that Rahul Gandhi has been given 30 days to appeal against his sentence of two years by the Surat court, which convicted Rahul Gandhi for offence defamation, he said the Centre had disqualified Rahul Gandhi despite the suspension of the sentence.

He made it clear that it was nothing but witch-hunting by BJP government. He said Rahul Gandhi had exposed the failures of the BJP government during his recent Bharat jodo Yatra.