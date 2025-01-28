Revanth stung by Centre junking Padma Shri picks, fumes Madiga

Hyderabad: MRPS chief Manda Krishna Madiga lambasted Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asking whether he was in pain after the Centre granted him Padma Shri.

Addressing the press by TUWJ, Manda Krishna Madiga asked whether Revanth Reddy was upset that the names he sent to the Centre were not granted Padma Shri. “Is he sad that I got the Padma Shri? Is he sad because the names sent by Revanth Reddy didn't get it? Whose names did Revanth Reddy actually send? The people whose names Revanth sent have already benefited a lot and why did Revanth send the names to the BJP government,” asked Manda Krishna.

The MRPS chief said that the biggest cultural movement in the country was going to happen in Telangana. The Madigas are going to show their strength soon with the lakhs of ‘dappus’ and thousands of voices. He accused G Venkata Swamy's son Vivek of blocking Scheduled Caste categorisation in the State. It is the two Mala families that are blocking Revanth Reddy. One is the Mallu family, (Batti Vikramarka and Mallu Ravi) and the other is the Venkata Swamy (Vivek, Vinod) family. “We have given Revanth Reddy two months' time. There is no stopping anymore now. Revanth Reddy says he is in favour of SC categorisation, but he will not take a single step forward,” said Manda Krishna alleging foul play by the Congress party.

Manda Krishna further alleged that Revanth Reddy was changing his mind on SC categorisation now. Only the Congress party has the dominance of the Malas, which is more dominant than any other party in the country. Vivek is obstructing the movement with assets worth lakhs of crores, V6, Velugu. The Congress party’s national president Mallikarjuna Kharge is also a Mala. They held a meeting at the Parade Ground with a slogan of ‘Malala Simha Garjana’.