Revanth suffering from Kishan Reddy phobia

Hyderabad: State BJP president Ramchander Rao launched a scathing on the Congress government, touching on governance failures, electoral irregularities, and national security concerns.

In an informal interaction with the media here on Saturday, he took sharp aim at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and accused him of being obsessed with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, stating, “Revanth has a Kishan Reddy phobia. That’s why he keeps mentioning his name.”

He mocked the Chief Minister’s frequent visits to Delhi, saying, “the CM has already made more than 50 trips to Delhi and will continue to do so. This should be celebrated. This is the kind of governance going on in Telangana.”

Rao criticised the Revanth government for failing to appoint key bureaucrats, calling bureaucracy crucial to administration. He said the education sector is in a terrible state, with institutions struggling to pay employee salaries due to a lack of funds. “They say they’ll give a thousand crores to Osmania University, but they can’t even manage salaries,” he remarked.

On national issues, Rao emphasized that international matters should be handled with unity, beyond party lines.

He condemned the Congress for criticizing the Centre and making insulting comments about India’s armed forces. Referring to Shyam Pitroda’s remarks on Pakistan, Rao said, “It feels like his own house.” He also raised concerns about Naxal funding and weaponry, suggesting foreign involvement and stating that deadlines have been set for their surrender. “You (Congress) can call Naxals for talks and have an encounter. But should we call Naxals for talks?” he asked.

Sharing a personal anecdote, Rao revealed that his deceased father’s name remains on the voter list three years after his death. “There’s a procedure for it. Only after the official comes and confirms will the name be removed,” he explained. He challenged Rahul Gandhi’s claims of vote theft, demanding evidence. “Rahul is now saying vote theft. Tell us how vote theft happened.” Rao alleged that bogus votes were registered in the last elections and blamed Congress and MIM for the irregularities.

He said there is a political vacuum in the state. “We will flip it and emerge as an alternative. We have just formed committees,” he said. On the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, Rao demanded a full-scale CBI investigation covering the entire project, including contractors and political leaders. “CBI will enter after they decide when to come. BJP and Modi have nothing to do with this,” he clarified.

Rao accused the Congress of delaying local body elections to avoid scrutiny and warned that central funds would be withheld if elections are not held.

He also confirmed receiving 2–3 applications for the Jubilee Hills constituency, signaling the BJP’s preparations for upcoming contests.