Revanth takes jibe over TRS purchasing special chartered plane for KCR

Hyderabad: The TRS party's decision to purchase a chartered flight for CM K Chandrashekar Rao has certainly not gone well to the opposition. Responding to decision of TRS to buy special plane for TRS chief and TPCC president Revanth Reddy posted a satirical tweet. Indirectly referring to KCR, the Congress leader tweeted that the flight is being purchased to wander the country.





The Telangana Congress president flayed KCR for not visiting families of Telangana martyrs once after the TRS coming to power twice. "Rao did not console the kin of farmers, who committed suicide and never left air-conditioned room from Pragathi Bhavan and his farmhouse to meet people," he slammed.

According to the sources, ten TRS leaders donated money to buy a chartered plane to KCR. Three from Khammam district, one each from Nalgonda and Karimnagar districts were among donors. Flight will be used by KCR to visit as many cities and towns as possible to launch a powerful broadside against the BJP at national level. Meanwhile, the TRS chief speeded up registration process for new national political party.

The TRS leadership has reportedly decided to purchase a Chartered Flight (special plane) for Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's nationwide tours. The party will spend Rs 80 crore to buy the chartered flight and will place an order to purchase the 12 seater aircraft plane on the auspicious day of Dussehra on October 5. The party has also decided to collect the necessary funds for the purchase of the aircraft through donations and said that the they are competing to give donations to buy the flight. If everything goes as planned, TRS will get a special recognition as a political party with its own plane.

On Dussehra, KCR will hold a meeting with the top leaders of the TRS. Speculations are doing rounds that the TRS chief is likely to announce the launch of national party in the meeting. Sources said that after the announcement of the name of the new party, an order will be issued from the party for the purchase of a special plane. TRS has decided to collect donations for the purchase of aircraft, even though there are already Rs.865 crore funds of in the party's coffers.