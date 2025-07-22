Revanth tightens screws on admin

Hyderabad: Tightening screws on the administration, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday warned the District Collectors as well as top police officials of stringent action should they be found lax in discharging their duties, particularly during the ongoing spells of heavy rains and in curbing black marketing of urea during the farming season in the state.

The Chief Minister also announced another round of ration card distribution programme in all mandal centers from July 25 to August 10. All the Collectors and Additional Collectors have been asked to attend the programme for distribution of ration cards to the poor, along with in-charge ministers without fail.

During a video conference with Collectors, the Chief Minister issued specific directions for rescue operations in the areas hit by heavy rains.

He hoped that the fresh spells of heavy rains would otherwise give relief to the state, which has recorded deficit rainfall in the current monsoon season.

The Chief Minister wanted senior officers of the Police Commissionerates to visit fields to assess the flood situation in the rain-hit areas regularly and help prevent traffic problems in Hyderabad city.

The officials briefed the Chief Minister about the deployment of rescue teams, availability of doctors in government hospitals and veterinary staff to save the livestock during heavy rains. The Chief Minister instructed the Collectors to conduct surprise inspections and warned them against ignoring people’s problems.

State Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao has been asked to submit a comprehensive report on the Collectors’ activities regularly during the crisis period.

Revanth Reddy asked the authorities concerned to display the urea stock details at every fertilizer shop and ensure that the stock details are also posted online. The Chief Minister is keen on putting down efforts to create artificial shortage of fertilizers. He asked officials to take strict action even if urea is used for other business needs. A special help desk will be set up to receive complaints on shortage of urea.

Reviewing the progress in issuing new ration cards, the Chief Minister said that the next phase of ration card distribution should be conducted in a planned manner.