Revanth to campaign in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Withfierce campaigning for the Jubilee Hills byelection reaching its crescendo, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will soon be boosting the prospects of the ruling Congress party by addressing a big public meeting as well as road shows in six divisions of the constituency.

The Congress party has taken the Jubilee Hills byelection as a prestige issue and wants to wrest the seat from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi. As part of its strategies, the Congress has finalised the campaign schedule of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

According to sources, the Chief Minister will be addressing a big public meeting on October 28 at the Police Grounds. Along with top Congress leaders, the party is trying to bring film personalities to the centre-stage to woo voters in the constituency, which has a sizeable number of people from the film industry, including junior artistes and less known actors.

The Chief Minister will be taking up road shows on October 30 and 31 in two divisions. After a short break, Revanth will be taking part in the second phase of road shows on November 4 and 5 in the remaining three divisions.

Already Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs as well as corporation chairmen are driving the campaign. The Congress leaders are confident of the party’s victory in the election. Party leaders feel that Revanth Reddy’s entry into the party’s campaign will act like a trump card.

He is likely to target former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and highlight the government’s plans to develop the city.

There are high stakes in this bye election as the ruling party wants to repeat its track record of victory in byelection. The Congress party had won the byelection held in the Secunderabad Cantonment, where the party’s candidate Sri Ganesh defeated BRS candidate Nivedita. The Congress wants to win this election to send across the message that the party’s victory in the Assembly elections was not a fluke and that they still have the support of the people of the state.

The BRS, on its part, wants to retain the seat of Maganti Gopinath, while sending a loaded message that “people still have trust in BRS’ governance”.

The byelection will be held on November 11. Although there are three major political parties in the fray-- Congress, BRS and BJP -- the stakes are between two of the parties: Congress and BRS.