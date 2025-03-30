Revanth to launch fine rice scheme today

Nereducharla( Suryapet): Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will launch the fine rice distribution programme in Huzurnagar on March 30(Sunday), on the occasion of Ugadi festival, informed Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy here on Saturday.

The minister emphasized that the initiative is a significant milestone for the Congress government and an excellent welfare scheme. He added that his main objective as the Civil Supplies Minister is to improve the public distribution system.

Highlighting the importance of the programme, he stated that the scheme would commence in Huzurnagar as a prestigious project for the state. Fine rice will be distributed free of cost through ration shops. While there are currently 2.81 lakh beneficiaries across the State, the number is being increased to 3.10 lakh.

New members are also being added to the old ration cards, and each beneficiary will receive six kilograms of fine rice instead of coarse rice through ration shops. The government is spending Rs 10,665 crores on this distribution, said the Civil Supplies. The minister was addressing at a key party workers’ meeting held at the Congress party office in Nereducharla, which included participants from Nereducharla, Palakeedu, and Garidepally mandals. The minister urged party workers to ensure the success of the public meeting organised as part of the fine rice distribution programme.