Revanth to use Ghose report as ‘a trump card’ in ensuing polls

Hyderabad: The ruling Congress is set to roll out a big political game to debilitate the BRS party's strong presence in the state by using the Justice Ghose commission report on Kaleshwaram as a potent political weapon. It is said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has already devised a strong political strategy targeting BRS chief and his predecessor K Chandrashekar Rao and two of his senior leaders KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao and fix their role in alleged scams committed during the BRS regime.



The Kaleshwaram report, which had exposed KCR’s failure during the execution of the multi-crore project, is being highlighted by the Congress party in its no-holds-barred fight against the BRS. Leaders said that as part of the strategy, the state government disclosed some details in the 665-page Ghose Commission report and brought to light KCR’s role in the alleged irregularities and using inferior quality material in the construction of the project.

The next strategic step of the Chief Minister is to invite KCR for a debate on the Ghose Commission report in the Legislative Assembly and move forward to act on the floor of the house. Congress leaders said that the CM is clear on how to take political advantage of the report at every level. As part of the run-up to the local body elections, the Congress is preparing an election agenda, and its entire rhetoric would revolve around Kaleshwaram and pointing fingers at KCR and his family as the architects of the entire sordid episode.

In recent times, the Congress was struggling to win people’s confidence due to the BRS party’s aggressive social media campaign against the government’s ‘failure’ to fulfil some promises in the last one year. Though the government launched a slew of welfare schemes and development programmes, the Congress party was lagging when it came to encashing people’s support and consolidating the party position due to various reasons at the ground level. Now, the Kaleshwaram project and Ghose Commission findings will be a big weapon for Congress to weaken the BRS, party leaders feel.

“The Chief Minister is hesitating to go for local body elections due to internal pressures. Now, the entire party cadre will come on board and fight the elections confidently. The upcoming byelection for the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat is a prestigious issue for Revanth Reddy,” they said.