Revanth to visit Peddapally on Dec 4

Peddapally: MLA Chintakunta Vijayaramana Rao along with District Collector Koya Sri Harsha inspected a ground in front of Integrated District Collectorate in Rangamappalli - Peddakalvala outskirts on Wednesday for holding the public meeting in the wake of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to Peddapalli on December 4.

The MLA said that the venue should be cleaned for the Chief Minister’s meeting. A team would come from Hyderabad to set up the stage on Thursday morning. He said that a public governance victory meeting will be held with the unemployed youths in Peddapally district on December 4. Vijayaramana Rao said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will attend the Praja Palana Vijayotsava meeting and in this meeting job appointment letters will be distributed to 9,000 candidates who are selected for Group-4 and in other various competitive examinations.

He said that in the context of the Chief Minister’s visit, the vacant space in the suburbs of Rangamappalli-Pedkavalla is considered suitable for holding the meeting. He suggested that the high officials in the district should be vigilant and make sure arrangements for the success of the Chief Minister’s visit.

Peddapally Revenue Division Officer B. Gangaiah, Municipal Commissioner Venkatesh, tahsildar Raj Kumar, EE R&B Bhav Singh, Electricity Officers, concerned officials, etc., Town Councillors, Congress leaders, activists and others participated in this programme.