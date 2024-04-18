Revanth vs Modi: Congress braces up for Modi blitzkrieg

Hyderabad: Telangana is bracing to witness a ‘big fight’ between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister A Revnath Reddy in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. The Chief Minister has devised a campaign strategy to counter the ‘Modi popularity’ and ensure Congress victory with a majority of MP seats.

Apart from intensifying poaching of a few BJP leaders from its stronghold Lok Sabha segments, the TPCC president would take up an aggressive campaign against Modi’s failures as Prime Minister for the last 10 years. Anticipating Modi’s onslaught against Congress during the election blitzkrieg, Revanth has prepared the campaign ammunition to expose the BJP-led Union government.

Excited over the overwhelming response received to his political rhetoric in the recently attended interview on a national news TV channel, the CM prepared a strategy to move strongly against the BJP. Following the survey reports which indicated the BJP would win a good number of seats, the state Congress head decided to go aggressive against the saffron party. “Revanth will raise and highlight every state issue pending before the Centre and PM Modi’s indifference towards addressing them in the public meetings,” a senior leader said. The Congress party will organise a series of public meetings to counter Modi meetings in different Lok Sabha segments.

The BJP was planning at least five public meetings and election rallies by Modi in Telangana. To counter this, the Congress also geared up to hold public meetings and display the ruling party’s strength in Telangana. The Congress leadership is confident of winning not less than 12 MP seats out of 17 Lok Sabha segments. “The BJP is giving a tough fight to Congress in at least six segments and the saffron party is making every attempt to ensure the party wins the seats mainly in North Telangana districts.

Revanth wanted the Congress to replace the BJP in those segments by countering Modi’s campaign at the ground level,” said the leader.



In a bid to take on the BJP during the poll campaign, a select group of national leaders of the Congress will also participate in the public meetings along with Revanth. “A perfect campaign strategy is being prepared like in the recently held Assembly elections to decimate the BJP as well as the BRS in the Lok Sabha elections,” a senior leader who was actively involved in the Congress party’s election campaign said.