Revanth wants to work for 18 hours a day like Naidu

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that he would compete with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh which is set to witness development under the leadership of newly elected Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Reddy made this comment while speaking at the foundation day celebrations of Basavatarakam Indo- American Cancer hospital in the city on Saturday. He said 12-hour hard work was not sufficient and now he will have to work for 18 hours to compete with AP CM to achieve the goals in the development. He said Naidu is habituated to work for at least 18 hours a day and now he will emulate Naidu and develop the habit of becoming a workaholic CM like Naidu.

“Not only him but along with him the officers and the entire team will have to get ready to work for 18 hours and both the Telugu States should compete in welfare and development and also stand as role models to others in the country,” he added. The Chief Minister said that the government was planning to establish a Health Tourism Hub in the vicinity of the Shamshabad International airport. The hub would be developed in 1,000 acres. The idea was to compete with the best in the world and provide quality treatment to all the diseases.

All the top institutes would be invited to set up their units in the hub. Patients from across the world, mainly Middle East countries come to Hyderabad for medical treatment, the CM said that a green channel would also be established to ensure accommodation for people coming to the city for treatment, he said the government would shortly come up with a detailed action plan.