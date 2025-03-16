Revanth warns rogue YouTube channels

Hyderabad: In a stern warning to YouTubers and digital media channels, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stated that the government would adopt a zero-tolerance policy against those uploading abusive content or using derogatory language against the government.

Referring to the recent arrest of two female online journalists for allegedly circulating a video with offensive content on social media, Revanth Reddy urged journalist unions to define who qualifies as a journalist and to compile a list of mainstream journalists. He suggested that these unions should also determine the appropriate punishment for any listed journalist found guilty of such offenses. "Anyone not on this list cannot be considered a journalist. Those who engage in defamatory propaganda without being journalists will be treated as criminals.

We will take necessary action against such individuals. If they attempt to hide behind a facade, we will expose them. There is no need to create a spectacle. I am also a human being, and we will act strictly according to the law, without exceeding any limits," Reddy asserted.

The Chief Minister criticised the BRS for expressing outrage over police cases filed against "paid artistes" who allegedly posted abusive videos recorded at their party office. He expressed his strong disapproval of the language used in these social media posts, stating that such remarks make his "blood boil" as they target family members.

Addressing those condemning the arrests, Reddy posed a question: "Would they tolerate such comments if they were directed at their sister, mother, or wife?" He denounced the practice of attempting to gain political advantage by inflicting psychological distress on opponents. Furthermore, he urged the Leader of the Opposition to restrain his children from engaging in such activities.