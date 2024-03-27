Revanth will be first to join after polls KTR

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be the first leader in the country to join the BJP after the Lok Sabha elections. He was addressing the meeting of the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency at Telangana Bhavan.

Rao said that Reddy's silence regarding accusations of his ties with the BJP indicates a possible impending move. He challenged Revanth, suggesting that if indeed he has no plans to switch allegiances, he should publicly declare his commitment to remain with the Congress until the end.

KTR said accusations have surfaced against Reddy, alleging that he had been extorting money from business people in the State and forwarding it to the high command. He accused Reddy has already dispatched Rs 2,500 crore to Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. To amass such significant sums, Reddy allegedly halted the issuance of permissions for buildings and layouts over the past three months, pressuring real estate stakeholders for funds under the threat of denial of approvals, alleged Rao.

He highlighted the dwindling power of the Congress party, predicting that it would secure no more than 40 MP seats in the upcoming elections. He asserted that only formidable regional political entities like TMC, AAP and BRS could thwart the BJP wave across the country, emphasising the growing support for the local parties over the Congress.

The BRS leader criticised, that despite the Congress holding power in the State, the CM was aligning with BJP ideologies, contrasting his stance with that of national party leaders. Rao accused Reddy of endorsing PM Narendra Modi and the Gujarat model, thus becoming subservient to Modi as a "chhota bhai" (younger brother).

KTR rebuked Reddy for his recent public remarks, likening him to a thief carrying scissors in his pocket. Rao also dared the CM to take action against culprits behind the alleged scams propagated by the government, which Rao deemed as distractions from the party's failures in fulfilling electoral promises.

He criticisedDanamNagender for his defection to the Congress, labelling it as opportunistic politics. He vowed to challenge Danam's decision by defeating him in the Secunderabad LS seat and in the probable Khairatabad by-election. He demanded swift action from the Assembly Speaker on the BRS complaint against Nagender, threatening to pursue disqualification through legal channels, if necessary. There will be a by-election within three-four months.

He criticised Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, accusing him for lacking contribution to the city's development and demanded accountability for his actions during his tenure. He referred to Reddy as an "accidental" MP and Central minister, given his previous loss in the Amberpet constituency during the last Assembly elections.

“The biggest three achievements of Reddy were distributing Kurkure packets during Covid, dedicating the railway lifts to the nation and opening Syntex water tanks in his constituency,” quipped Rao.