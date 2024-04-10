Revanth will continue as PCC chief: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Former Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy ruled out possibility of change of PCC leadership, citing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was handling both the responsibilities with ease.

Responding to rumours that he was in the race for PCC chief’s post during an informal interaction with media, Jagga Reddy clarified that there was no room for change for now as Lok Sabha polls are near. However, the PCC working president who remains one of the aspirants maintained that in case he is offered the post he would do justice. He felt that the key party post should be rather offered to members from SC, ST or BC communities.

Over the strategist Prashant Kishore’s observations, the former MLA ridiculed the outcome of his different surveys as he has contrasting statements with regard to the win of BJP or Congress in the Lok Sabha polls.