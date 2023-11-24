Revanth will lose in both Kodangal, Kamareddy segments, predicts KTR

Asks people if they want to suffer without electricity



Cautions that Cong will bring back those dark days and to think wisely before voting

Ridicules the Cong leaders for their lack of knowledge of farming

After December 3, new programmes will be starting in TS

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday predicted that the TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy will face defeat in both the constituencies of Kodangal and Kamareddy.

Speaking in Huzurnagar, Devarakonda, and Makthal constituencies he highlighted the power crisis in Karnataka. He said that the power was gone once Congress came into power and asked the people if they wanted to suffer without electricity.

Rama Rao stated that the Congress leaders were promising to bring IndirammaRajyam to Telangana. He said that ‘IndirammaRajyam’ means nothing but hunger, poverty, lathi charges on farmers, standing in queues for fertilisers and seeds, power cuts, besides naxalism. He cautioned the people that the Congress party would bring back those dark days and urged people not to get carried away and to think wisely before casting their vote.

Rao rubbished the statement of Revanth Reddy who said a three-hour power supply was sufficient for the farmers in Telangana to irrigate an acre of land if they could run a 10hp pump set. He ridiculed the Congress leaders for their lack of knowledge of farming and asked people if they wanted current or Congress.

Attacking the Congress party for its anti-farmer policies, the BRS leader said that Revanth Reddy talks of providing a three-hour power supply to the farmers, Uttam Kumar Reddy calls RythuBandhu a programme that is a waste of money and BattiVikramarka says Dharani would be replaced with the patwari system. He ridiculed the Congress party leaders for their stand towards farmers.

The BRS working president stated that it was Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who introduced progressive schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, RythuBandhu, Rythu Bheema, and KCR Kits in Telangana. He also added that the BRS government was providing uninterrupted power supply and water to the citizens. After December 3, new programmes will be starting in Telangana, he said. At the end of his speech, he appealed to the people to vote for BRS in the coming elections.