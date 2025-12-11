Revanth’s balm: CMRF sets record with medical aid of Rs 1,686 crore

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, has established a new record in providing medical assistance to poor and middle-class citizens. Over the last two years (7 December 2023 to 6 December 2025), an unprecedented Rs 1,685.79 crore has been disbursed under the CMRF for medical aid.

While the annual average assistance stood at approximately Rs 450 crore during the period 2014–2024, Revanth Reddy’s administration has provided assistance of about Rs 850 crore annually in the last two years. Out of the total Rs 1,685.79 crore provided over the two-year period, Rs 1,152.10 crore was allocated for the reimbursement of medical bills. This reimbursement helped 3,76,373 people. In addition, 27,421 people received free medical treatment through Letters of Credit (LOC) amounting to Rs 533.69 crore.

The aid provided through the CMRF is in addition to the treatments already covered for citizens under the Rajiv Arogyasri Scheme. To reduce the involvement of middlemen and enhance transparency, the application process is now registered online on the CMRF website. For information and assistance regarding the application, applicants may contact the CMRF office directly at the Secretariat or call 040-23455662.