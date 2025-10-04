Revanth’s inexperience, inefficiency reasons behind slump in GST collections: KTR

The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday alleged that inexperience, anarchy and inefficiency of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was the reason for the state being at the bottom in the country in the growth rate of Goods and Service Tax (GST) collections.

The BRS Working President strongly criticized the Telangana economy for being completely destroyed under the Congress rule led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Rama Rao said that it was a shame that Telangana was at the bottom in the country in the growth rate of GST collection in the month of September 2025. He stated that this was another clear indicator of Telangana’s economic destruction. He recalled that exactly two years ago, Telangana was ranked number one in the country under BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao’s effective rule. KTR flagged that this decline in GST growth was a testament to how much the state’s economy had been destroyed under Revanth Reddy’s rule.

Rao said that during the last BRS regime, the state government gave strong support to all sectors from agriculture to IT, and the economy took off and broke records. But, now, under the Congress rule, he expressed his concern that even when there is a festival all sectors are looking at the bottom. He lamented that everything from agriculture to real estate was in shambles. “Telangana is facing economic destruction under Revanth’s rule, which is a mixture of anarchy, corruption and inexperience. The Congress government should take immediate steps to stop this destruction,” demanded KTR.