Revanth’s infra fillip for Devarakonda

Devarakonda (Nalgonda): Aspart of the Praja Palana Praja Vijayotsavam held, here, on Saturday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy laid foundation stones for development works worth about 20 crore rupees in Devarakonda Municipality.

Revanth laid foundation stones for CC roads worth Rs 13 crore across various wards in the Municipality. He also launched remaining underground drainage works worth Rs 2.5 crore in wards 7, 9, and 10, CC drains worth Rs 50 lakh across wards 1 to 20, stadium development works including a track at the Government Boys Junior College with two crore rupees, and BNR Park development in Ward 19 with two crore rupees. He also handed over bank linkage cheques amounting to Rs 11.34 lakhs to MEPMa women’s groups.

Addressing the large gathering, the CM announced that Devarakonda constituency will see all-round development. He directed the district collector to prepare proposals immediately for establishing a nursing college in the constituency.

He said senior ministers from Roads & Buildings and Panchayat Raj departments will visit Devarakonda to conduct a special review on the development works requested by MLA Balu Naik, including road networks from tribal hamlets to mandals, from mandals to district headquarters, and further to Hyderabad.

He said the government will develop Maddimadugu in Devarakonda and Achampet areas as a pilgrimage centre, install a statue of Sevalal Maharaj there, and allocate funds next year to complete the pending works of Venkateswara Swamy Temple.

He added that six crore rupees will be given for upgrading Devarakonda Junior College. Pending lift irrigation works including Pendilpakal will be completed during this assembly term and SLBC and Dindi projects will also be finished.

R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said Devarakonda should be developed just like Kodangal, the Chief Minister’s home constituency. He requested sanction of major road works for Devarakonda. He asked for special focus on the backward regions of Devarakonda and Achampet and requested that the area hospital be upgraded from 100 beds to 200 beds.

Earlier, MLA Nennavath Balu Naik, who chaired the meeting, requested a 200-bed upgrade for Devarakonda area hospital, a Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) office for the town, an Urdu medium minority school, and new roads from thandas to mandals, and improved drinking water supply for Dindi and Chandampet mandals under Mission Bhagiratha, as Devarakonda is still not receiving adequate water.

Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, MLAs Battula Laxma Reddy, Kunduru Jaiveer Reddy, Dr Vamsi Krishna from Achampet, Madhu Sudhan Reddy from Devarakadra, Tungaturthi MLA Mandula Samel, MLC Nellikanti Satyam, and several corporation chairpersons attended the event.