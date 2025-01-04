Revenue deficit a big worry for govt, says CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that revenue deficit is a big worry for the government to fulfill the promises and address the demands raised by the government employees.

Releasing the Telangana Gazetted Officers Association-2025 Diary in the Secretariat on Friday, the CM said that due to the financial challenges, the government was not able to solve some problems. Government has been receiving Rs 18,500 crore revenue every month. The generated revenue was not enough to meet the requirements of the government. It requires Rs 30,000 crore to run the government.

Rs 6,500 crore are being paid for the salaries and allowances of government employees and other needs. Another Rs 6,500 crore are being paid to clear debts every month. The remaining is Rs 5,500 crore, which is being used for welfare schemes. He also said that it required at least Rs 22,500 crore for minimum needs.

At present, the government is earning Rs 4,000 crore less than the minimum requirement of money. He said that it will take some time to address the economic challenges. “We will seek suggestions from the employees to spend the State's revenues transparently. Revenue should be increased by another Rs 4,000 crore every month. Steps will be taken to ensure that welfare schemes reach the real beneficiaries,” he added.