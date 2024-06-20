Revenue department scrambles to resolve Dharani issues

Khammam : Following an order from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to the Collectors at a recent review meeting to clear pending grievances relating to land records on the Dharani portal by the end of June, the revenue administration has swung into action to redress grievances speedily and transparently, too. A special drive is going on in revenue offices.

To speed up the resolution process, it has been decided to delegate the correction powers, hitherto vested in Collectors only, RDOs and Tehsildars who would get the log-in facility.

RDOs and Tehsildar already shouldered the responsibilities of resolving the issues mainly of GLM, TM-33, missing survey numbers, fluctuations in area, lands in the restricted list, heritage lands, Nala conversion, NRI lands, lands in court cases etc. In some mandals, land issues have already been resolved and reports have been sent to the Collector. Dashboards should be set up in Collectorate as well as RDO and Tehsildar offices to alert revenue officials about pending applications.

The previous government introduced Dharani portals with the intention of finding a permanent solution to the land problems. 1.2 lakh applications in Khammam district and 40,000 in Bhadradri district were received from farmers and landowners.

Ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, the revenue administration cleared 1.06 lakh applications in Khammam district and 26,000 applications in Bhadradri district. The model code and conduct of elections has stalled the process. According to officials, around 28,000 applications are pending in both the districts. Recently, some of these have been resolved by the authorities. It is learnt that the Dharani applications were pending in Khammam (13,600) and Bhadradri(14,381).