Review meeting on Haritha Haram held

Karimnagar: The District Collector RV Karnan on Monday directed the officials to chalk out plans to plant 40 lakh saplings in the district as part of Haritha Haram programme in the year 2022-23. The Collector chaired a review meeting with district officials over the Haritha Haram programme at the Collectorate conference hall.

During the review meeting, he directed the officials to identify lands in villages and prepare them by digging pits to plant saplings in the first week of June. Lands of SRSP, irrigation and along with roads should also be identified and prepare them to plant trees, he added. He also directed the officials to inspect the plants growing process being done in village nurseries by visiting the field. He instructed the MPDOs, forest and municipal officials to submit a report on the progress of Haritha Haram arrangements every week by coordinating with each other. Out of 40 lakh, MPDOs were given a target to plant 31 lakh saplings.

Officials were instructed to plant saplings such as malabar and neem tree variety plants which could survive by facing water scarcity and arrange support sticks. He directed the officials to take all possible measures to protect trees. Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, municipal commissioner Seva Islavath, DRDO Srilatha, district agriculture officer Sreedhar, district education officer Janardhan Rao, EE Srinivas, municipal commissioners, MPDOs, prohibition and excise officials and other participated in the meeting.

