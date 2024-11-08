  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Review on Employment Guarantee Works and Nursery Management

Review on Employment Guarantee Works and Nursery Management
x
Highlights

Nagar Kurnool Additional District Rural Development Officer, Rajeshwari, held a review meeting at the Nagar Kurnool MPDO Office on Friday.

Nagar Kurnool: Nagar Kurnool Additional District Rural Development Officer, Rajeshwari, held a review meeting at the Nagar Kurnool MPDO Office on Friday.

The meeting covered employment guarantee projects, nursery maintenance, budget preparation, and record-keeping. Officials from Nagar Kurnool, Telkapally, Tadoor, Thimmajipet, and Bijnapally mandals, including MPDOs, APOs, Engineering Consultants, Technical Assistants, Panchayat Secretaries, and Field Assistants, discussed plans for labor requirements, project budgets, nursery management, and record maintenance.

Nagar Kurnool MPDOs, APD Srinivas, Cluster TA Rajesh, and other officials attended.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick