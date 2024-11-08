Review on Employment Guarantee Works and Nursery Management

Nagar Kurnool: Nagar Kurnool Additional District Rural Development Officer, Rajeshwari, held a review meeting at the Nagar Kurnool MPDO Office on Friday.

The meeting covered employment guarantee projects, nursery maintenance, budget preparation, and record-keeping. Officials from Nagar Kurnool, Telkapally, Tadoor, Thimmajipet, and Bijnapally mandals, including MPDOs, APOs, Engineering Consultants, Technical Assistants, Panchayat Secretaries, and Field Assistants, discussed plans for labor requirements, project budgets, nursery management, and record maintenance.

Nagar Kurnool MPDOs, APD Srinivas, Cluster TA Rajesh, and other officials attended.