Rich tributes paid to former PM PV

Karimnagar: Former PM late PV Narasimha Rao was a versatile intellectual, who served as a freedom fighter, politician, journalist, polyglot and writer, stated Husnabad legislator Vodithala Sathish Kumar on Tuesday.

He attended PV jayanthi celebrations at Vangara village, PV's hometown, on the occasion of the former PM's 101st birth anniversary. Speaking on the occasion, he lauded the economic reforms introduced by PV to change the course of the country.

PV laid the foundation stone for flood canal in Nizamabad in 1993 and wanted Godavari river water supplied to Vangara village. But no one cared for the project. After the formation of Telangana State, in 2014, Chief Minister KCR talked about the Gauravelli project.

However, as the construction work of Gauravelli Reservoir was nearing completion people should cooperate in completing the project and provide water to the farmers. With the conspiratorial actions of the Opposition, the project work was obstructed.

Under the R&R package, 98 per cent of the land occupants have been compensated with only 84 acres of land remaining but the Congress, BJP and other leaders obstruct the work of the project for their political interests.

An amount of Rs38.11 crore was paid in 2011 alone for land acquisition of 1814.33 acres of land under the old floodplain (1.42 TMC) as part of the construction of the Gauravelli project. And 2055.17 acres of land required for land acquisition for the new floodplain area (8.23 TMC) out of which 1971.10 acres of land has been acquired with compensation of Rs.159.96 crore with compensation of Rs.6.95 lakh per acre from 2017 onwards, the MLA explained. Although the government has sanctioned compensation for the remaining 84.07 acres of land, the farmers are yet to come forward to seek compensation for the land. Farmers were not coming forward even though the compensation has been increased to Rs 15 lakh per acre like nowhere else in the State, Sathish Kumar said.

He asked the land evacuees not to trust opposition parties' words and suffer loss.