Rich tributes paid to Jyotiba Phule

Khammam/ Mahabubnagar/Nagarkurnool/Nalgonda: Political leaders and district officials paid a resounding tribute to the social reformer and visionary, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, on his 199th birth anniversary, with a ceremony marked by heartfelt reverence and a strong commitment to his enduring ideals at their respective locations on Friday.

In Mahabubnagar, MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy, alongside District Collector Vijyendra Boyi, led the commemoration, garlanding Phule’s statue at the Green Belt in Padmavathi Colony. In his address, Srinivas underscored Phule’s profound belief in the transformative power of education, particularly for women. He highlighted Phule’s assertion that “if even one woman in a household is educated, the entire household becomes educated.”

“The inspiration behind the public government’s focus on education today is Jyotiba Phule,” Reddy declared, stressing Phule’s early advocacy for equal educational opportunities for the backward and weaker sections.

In a significant announcement, Reddy revealed plans to transform the Veg-Non-Veg market into a ‘Phule Ambedkar Learning Centre,’ a testament to the government’s commitment to realizing Phule’s vision. He mentioned that the GO for the transfer of the market to the Municipal Corporation is expected to be released soon. This learning centre will act as a hub for educational and skill development for the underpriviledged.

In Nalgonda, District Collector Ila Tripathi praised Phule’s extraordinary efforts in promoting education and women empowerment. She participated as the chief guest at the event organised by the BC Welfare Department at the Clock Tower junction in Nalgonda. Legislative Council member Nellikanti Satyam described Phule as a visionary who fought the caste system and uplifted marginalized communities.

Meanwhile, under the auspices of the Information and Public Relations Department, Telangana Cultural Sarathi artists conveyed the greatness of Mahatma Jyotibapule to the guests through their cultural programmes.

Elsewhere in Khammam, the celebrations were organised at the District Congress Party Office Sanjeeva Reddy Bhavan by DCC president Puvwalla Durga Prasad and State Warehouse Development Corporation Chairman Rayala Nageswara Rao.

In addition, MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy participated in a grand celebration at the Nagarkurnool District Collectorate premises where he emphasised that many social changes seen today are the result of Phule’s sacrifices and called upon everyone to contribute towards realising the ideals and vision of Mahatma

Jyotirao Phule.