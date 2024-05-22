Rich tributes paid to Rajiv Gandhi

Mahabubnagar: MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy paid rich floral tributes to the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary here on Tuesday. He recalled the ultimate sacrifice by the late leader for the country at an event commemorating the 33rd death anniversary.

He highlighted Gandhi’s numerous contributions to India’s progress.

Srinivas Reddy noted that Rajiv Gandhi assumed the highest office in India at a young age and spearheaded many innovative programmes. Among his notable achievements was the reduction of the voting age from 25 to 18, thereby involving the youth in the nation’s development.

The MLA also praised the former PM for his contributions to information and communication technology growth in the country. He lauded Gandhi’s crucial role in fostering advancements in telecommunications, railways, and aviation sectors. He emphasized Gandhi’s visionary leadership, which steered the country towards modernization.

The event saw the presence of several key figures, including TPCC general secretary Vinod Kumar, Peer Mohammed Sadiq, Municipal Chairman, Anand Goud, Municipal Vice Chairman, Abubakar, DCC General Secretary etc.