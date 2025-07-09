Rich tributes paid to YSR

Adilabad: Telangana Kisan Congress State General Secretary Boranchu Srikanth Reddy stated that former chief minister, late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who remains etched in the hearts of the people, can never be forgotten.

The birth anniversary celebrations of the former Chief Minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh, were held in a grand manner on Tuesday in Mavala. During the event, Srikanth Reddy, along with Congress workers, offered floral tributes to YSR’s portrait and chanted slogans praising his contributions. In his remarks, he hailed Dr. YSR as a visionary who introduced numerous welfare schemes and became a guiding force for social justice.

He emphasized that the leader worked with the core principle of uplifting the poor and focusing on farmers’ welfare, aiming for the progress of united Andhra Pradesh. Schemes such as free electricity for farmers, fee reimbursement for students, free medical treatment for the underprivileged through Aarogyasri, 108 emergency services, rice at Rs 2 per kilo, and the Jalayagnam irrigation initiative earned him a permanent place in people’s hearts.

Srikanth Reddy urged the youth to take inspiration from YSR and actively participate in politics.