Just In
"Right to vote" is precious in democracy, Exercise it in a right way. DC Valluri Kranti
The District Collector Valluri Kranti has stated that Right to vote is precious and very important in the democratic process. Hence everyone should exercise their right to vote in right way to build a strong Nation.
The District Collector Valluri Kranti has stated that Right to vote is precious and very important in the democratic process. Hence everyone should exercise their right to vote in right way to build a strong Nation. In training camp for BLOs held with the Tashildars, MP DOs, RIs, DTs and Supervisors from Alampur, Vundavelli, Manopad, Itikyal, Vaddepalli, Rajoli, and Aiza Mandals in market yar at Alampur Chourasta. The training camp was organised on Voter registration, addition,and changes etc in SSR2023.
She has ordered the BLOs to check in Draft of voter list which was released on 21st of August. She said that the role of BLO is very important in elections and they have to register the voters transparently.
In Alampur Constituency the voting percentage of women above the age of 18 years is very low and they have to provide right to vote for every eligible women.They should enter their names in form 6 and upload it online immediately. The have to check the double entries and duplicate votes in their voterlist. The BLO should certify that there are no double entries and duplicate voters in their Booths. And the officials were ordered to arrange the infrastructure in the poling stations like drinking water,wheel chairs for elderly voters, ramps and medical fecilities. She has also ordered the Revenue officials to complete the pending issues in Dharani portal,and Complete the house hold verification of Gruhalakshmi scheme immediately.
The additional collectors Cheerla Srinivas Sagar, Apoorva Chauhan, RDO Chandrakala, Tashildars, MP DOs,DTs and BLOs of various Mandals and other officials were participated.