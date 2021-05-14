Rise of black fungus cause for concern

Hyderabad: Rising number of black fungus cases aggravate the problems of the patients already battling the second wave of Covid-19 in the state. It is said that there are about 100 cases of black fungus in Telangana. While most of the cases were reported from private hospitals, there are only three cases reported from Gandhi Hospital, according to officials.

Director of Medical Education Ramesh Reddy said that there was no need to panic and all Covid positive patients will not get black fungus. Only in some cases when immunity levels go down following the use of steroids, black fungus infections occur, he said.

He said all hospitals both private and government have been directed to ensure that the oxygen flow meters were kept clean regularly.

He appealed to the people not to get panicky and rush for anti-fungus medicines or injections lest it could lead to another Remdesivir kind of situation. The number of cases in Telangana is bare minimum as compared to other states, he said.

The Health department is closely observing the situation and has been taking measures to see that it does not spread, he said. Such cases were more in Delhi, Maharashtra, UP and Gujarat. He said the government is acquiring amphotericin B injection to treat fungal infections.

Experts say that prolonged stay in ICUs with ventilator, extra doses of antibiotics or steroids during the treatment especially in cases of those who are diabetic are more prone to black fungus infection.

Mucormycosis (black fungus) impacts eyesight, lungs and affects brain if turned severe. Swelling or pain around eyes, constant headache, vomiting or swab with blood, high fever, shortness of breath and altered mental status are a few of the signs of black fungus, he said.

A senior pulmonologist and superintendent of Chest Hospital Mahaboob Ali Khan said that "this is a very rare and strange disease affecting Covid patients who are having sugar due to side effects of extra doses of antibiotics and steroids.