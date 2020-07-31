Rising corona cases shrink business hours in Palamuru

Mahabubnagar: With more corona positive cases being witnessed in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, many traders associations, shop owners and even colony dwellers across 17 municipalities of Palamuru region gone into self-lockdown mode.

Most of the municipalities in Nagarkurnool, Gadwal, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy and Narayanpet districts have announced self-lockdown ranging from one week to 10 days so as to make sure that the widely spreading Covid-19 pandemic in their regions would slow down.

According to statistics provided by the health departments of all the five districts Wednesday, there have been 1,736 corona positive cases registered across various municipalities and urban towns. On Tuesday (July 28) on a single day 166 positive cases were reported across Palamuru region which is the highest since the virus outbreak in the district. Of them, Mahabubnagar accounted 58 cases, Nagarkurnool 57 cases, Gadwal 40, Narayanpet seven and Wanaparthy district registered four cases.

On Wednesday also, Wanaparthy district reported 31 positive cases, Narayanpet reported nine and Shandnagar municipality reported 46 positive cases.

Again, on Thursday Nagarkurnool district reported 15 new cases, while Shadnagar reported another 50 fresh Covid-19 cases from erstwhile Mahabubnagar.

With this, municipal and gram panchayats officials have barricaded households and colonies wherever more cases are emerging.

Overall, more than 194 containment zones were established across the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district post relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions by the State and Central governments. Meanwhile, majority of trade associations and other social groups came together to declare self-lockdown and temporarily shut their businesses and, in some areas,, the shops will be kept open from 9 am to 2 pm.

Self-lockdown restrictions are being implemented in Jadcherla, Mahabubnagar, Achampet, Kalwakurthy, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Alampur and Gadwal municipalities. Self-restrictions were imposed to curb the virus spread in some mandal headquarters of Narayanpet district like Marikal, Maddur, Dhanwada and Makthal.