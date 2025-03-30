  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Rising Temperatures in Telangana: Orange Alert Issued for 15 Districts

Rising Temperatures in Telangana: Orange Alert Issued for 15 Districts
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The intense summer heat in Telangana continues to escalate, with the impact of heatwaves being felt across several districts. In response,...

Hyderabad: The intense summer heat in Telangana continues to escalate, with the impact of heatwaves being felt across several districts. In response, the Meteorological Department has issued an Orange Alert for 15 districts, warning residents of soaring temperatures.

The districts under alert include Adilabad, Kothagudem, Jagtial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Khammam, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, and Wanaparthy.

With temperatures already exceeding 41°C in some areas, the weather department predicts a further rise in the coming days. Authorities have advised people to take necessary precautions, avoid outdoor activities during peak hours, and stay hydrated to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Residents are urged to remain cautious as the state braces for even higher temperatures in the days ahead.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick