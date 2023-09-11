Ritual done as per Agama Sastra: Errabelli

Jangaon: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao has come down heavily on his detractors who have been spreading misinformation about the reinstallation of presiding deities in the Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple at Valmidi held recently. Speaking to media persons after the installation of Dhwaja Stambham at Valmidi in Jangaon district on Sunday, the minister asserted that the reinstallation ceremony was conducted as per the Agama Sastra under the aegis of Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swami.

Some political tourists like Hanumandla Jhansi of Congress with vested interests peddling lies about the reinstallation of deities at Valmidi Temple, Errabelli said. He advised his detractors not to politicise the affairs of the temple. “I am fortunate to take up the development of historical places like Valmidi, Bammera and Somanatha temple,” he said, thanking the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his support. Later, the minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of Peddamma Thalli temple at Valmidi.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Archaka Udyoga JAC convener DVR Sharma condemned the criticism against priests and temple procedures.