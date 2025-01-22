Rival liquor shops crop up amidst in-party conflicts

Wanaparthy; A dispute over liquor sales has escalated to the establishment of rival liquor shops in Atmakur municipality. When the Congress came to power the liquor shop in the area changed hands. The management of one shop, which was under the supervision of the Toddy Cooperative Society, was taken over by Mogili Gangadhar Goud of the ruling party.

Profits from the liquor shop, which should have been distributed as shares to all society members, were allegedly withheld by Goud. Accusations surfaced that he had been running the liquor business for a year without fairly distributing shares to the society members. His agreement with the society expired on January 7.

Meanwhile, Bala Goud, another senior Congress leader, reportedly lobbied for the shop to be allocated to him, arguing his seniority in the party, but his efforts were in vain. Taking advantage of the situation, he is said to have established his own liquor shop.

In the same party, factions emerged as BJP leader Anil Goud, along with newly-joined Congress member Raghu Goud, allegedly set up another liquor shop. Society members discussed this internal conflict, noting that new liquor shops were being opened under the pretext of offering opportunities to the poor, questioning why only the wealthy were given such chances.

This chaos in setting up multiple liquor shops has reportedly become a headache for the Excise officials. Acting on the matter, they are said to have shut down all liquor shops. With the closure of the shops, alcohol enthusiasts expressed frustration.