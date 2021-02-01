RK Puram Lake II phase development underway

Ramakrishnapuram: Finally, the long-pending second phase of development works of Ramakrishnapuram lake/Mukidi Cheruvu are going on. Earlier, the lake was known for its scenic beauty and as a place for migrated birds. Now it is filled with hyacinth and sewage.

K Srinivas, Assistant Executive Engineer for Lakes, Irrigation department, said, "as in the first phase, by using re-routing process, RK Puram Lake sewage has been diverted to the downstream sewage treatment plant(STP) in the Safilguda Lake. Also, the water has been desilted with the help of a JCB. Ninety per cent works of diverting the sewage has been completed last year.

As the second phase works were held up due to land acquisition problems. Other reasons for halting them were the recent downpour. However, they began in December. They would take three months for completion. An amount of Rs 9.81 crore was sanctioned for developing the lake last year under the Mission Kakatiya phase IV.

Under the second phase, re-vetment works are in progress---widening of the bund and also along the periphery a pathway and parallel walking track is being laid. Later a small park would be developed where various saplings of different species would be planted. Also, the lake is being protected from encroachment with a fence. More than 10 per cent of diverting sewage work are being taken up.

The de-watering process would begin by removing water from the deepest part of the lake and from the excavated pit. Water would be pumped to downstream of the sewage treatment plant at Safilguda Lake with the help of a machine. Hyacinth would automatically dry up after water is removed. Once the lake gets de-watered, the source of filling water is storm water drains.