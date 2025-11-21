RLD launches second phase of social awareness Rath Yatra

The second phase of the social awareness Rath Yatra of the Telangana Rashtra Lok Dal (TRLD) began on Wednesday at 12 PM from the party’s camp office in Hyderabad under the leadership of party president and former MLC Kapilavai Dileep Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Kapilavai Dileep Kumar said the first phase of the yatra created awareness among BCs and strengthened unity among SC and ST communities. He stressed that if these communities stand together politically without splitting their votes, state power would eventually come into their hands.

RLD National Women’s President Kapilavai Indira said the party encourages youth to join politics and will allocate a higher percentage of seats to SC, ST and BC communities in the coming days.

VGR Naragoni announced that RLD will soon form a Joint Action Committee and appealed to Jayant Singh for support. Rajya Sabha MP R Krishnaiah recalled the role of Charan Singh in establishing the Mandal Commission and urged Jayant Singh to fight for legal recognition for BCs.

Chief Guest Jayant Singh reiterated RLD’s commitment to social justice and announced plans to contest upcoming local body elections, urging voters to support the hand pump symbol.