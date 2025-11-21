  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

RLD launches second phase of social awareness Rath Yatra

  • Created On:  21 Nov 2025 8:29 AM IST
RLD launches second phase of social awareness Rath Yatra
X

The second phase of the social awareness Rath Yatra of the Telangana Rashtra Lok Dal (TRLD) began on Wednesday at 12 PM from the party’s camp office in Hyderabad under the leadership of party president and former MLC Kapilavai Dileep Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Kapilavai Dileep Kumar said the first phase of the yatra created awareness among BCs and strengthened unity among SC and ST communities. He stressed that if these communities stand together politically without splitting their votes, state power would eventually come into their hands.

RLD National Women’s President Kapilavai Indira said the party encourages youth to join politics and will allocate a higher percentage of seats to SC, ST and BC communities in the coming days.

VGR Naragoni announced that RLD will soon form a Joint Action Committee and appealed to Jayant Singh for support. Rajya Sabha MP R Krishnaiah recalled the role of Charan Singh in establishing the Mandal Commission and urged Jayant Singh to fight for legal recognition for BCs.

Chief Guest Jayant Singh reiterated RLD’s commitment to social justice and announced plans to contest upcoming local body elections, urging voters to support the hand pump symbol.

Tags

TRLD Rath Yatra Phase 2BC SC ST Political UnityKapilavai Dileep KumarRLD Social JusticeLocal Body Election

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

New phase of ‘intellectual terrorism’ has begun: BJP

New phase of ‘intellectual terrorism’ has begun: BJP

National News

More
Share it
X