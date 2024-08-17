RMPs, PMPs told not to prefix Doctor before name

Warangal : All hospitals, clinics, polyclinics, eye clinics, Ayurveda, Unani, homoeopathy, Siddha, naturopathy, yoga, labs, wellness and physiotherapy centres must be registered under the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act of 2010, Warangal district Collector Satya Sarada said.

In a meeting with the health officials in Hanumakonda on Friday, she directed the officials to inspect all the hospitals and take stringent action against the management that does not comply with the law. “RMP/PMPs should not use the ‘Dr’ or ‘Doctor’ before their names or the words clinic”/nursing home/hospital to their centres. They should only use the word ‘first aid centres’. They should not use injections and fluids,” the Collector said.

All the doctors should write the prescriptions legibly so as to be capable of being understood by the pharmacist, Satya Sarada said.



She directed the officials to keep a tab on those hospitals and diagnostic centres resorting to pre-natal sex determination tests, violating the Pre-Conception Pre-Natal Determination Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994 (PCPNDT). Later, DM&HO Dr K Venkataramana apprised the Collector of dengue cases in the district.

