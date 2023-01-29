  • Menu
Road mishap claims a life in Mulugu

Siddipet: In a tragic road mishap, one person died and four others were injured at Vantimamidi of Mulugu Mandal on Sunday morning.

According to the Mulugu police, a team of persons, who were running an event management company, from Bachupally, was on the way back to Hyderabad after organising an event at Karimnagar.

Reckless driving and over-speeding is suspected to have resulted in the accident. The Maruti S-Cross turned turtle on the road as the driver lost control over the steering. One of the five persons died on the spot. The rest were shifted to a Hyderabad hospital after providing first aid.

A case was registered. The details of the victims were being ascertained.

