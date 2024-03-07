Road projects in Telangana reviewed

Hyderabad: A review meeting was conducted by PCCF (FCA) and Nodal officer M C Pargaienon Wednesday to review the progress of processing of Road Projects including Left Wing Extremism (LWE) roads being taken up by Panchyat raj, R&B, NHAI, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) agencies at Aranya Bhavan. With the instructions from Minister for Forests, Environment Konda Surekha this review meeting was held.

The District Forest Officers of Mancherial, Asifabad, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Bhupalpalli, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Adilabad, Mulugu along with concerned SE/EE have attended the meeting. For Engineering departments ENC (R&B) Ganapati Reddy, Panchyati Raj ENC Sanjeeva Rao, ENC, R&B LW, BSatish, Mohan Naik State Roads also have attended the meeting. As per latest guidelines, all the road project proposals except those falling within existing right of way (RoW) are to be given approval by IRO, Chennai. From Regional Office MoEFCCTrinadh Kumar also attended the meeting. Following is the number of projects (Total 157) which are under various stage of processing. PR (regular) -36, PR (PMGSY)- 40, NHAI- 4, R& B (NHAI) - 5, MoRTH- 19, LWE Phase III-21 and 7) LWE Phase I to II -32. The officers were requested to process the proposal on priority basis specially in Rural areas. The User Agencies were also requested to identify non-Forest Land free from encumbrances in advance, so that the processing and forwarding is not delayed due to this reason. Similarly, for the roads falling in protected areas, the District Forest Officers were requested to process them based on actual need duly recommending adequate measures for Wildlife mitigation. The PCCF has further advised all the officials of the User Department to not to resort commencement of work without approval of the competent authority which at later date is causing of inconvenience for processing of these proposals to Regional officers.