Roll back bus pass charge hike: BJYM

Considering the financial situation of the people, the Bhainsa division BJYM has demanded that the RTC management immediately revoke the increased bus pass charges.

Nirmal: Considering the financial situation of the people, the Bhainsa division BJYM has demanded that the RTC management immediately revoke the increased bus pass charges. The BJYM leaders from Bhainsa division under the leadership of Gangaprasad staged protest against the fare hike raising slogans against the government and RTC administration.

BJYM leaders expressed concern that the sudden hike in bus pass rates would add financial burden to students’ parents and other regular users who are already facing economic hardships. He stated that this increase is an additional stress on the struggling population making transportation costs unbearable.

He urged the government to reconsider the fare hike and withdraw it immediately. Party representatives, including Bandari Ashok, Sai Kumar, and Ganesh, participated in the protest.

