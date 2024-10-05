Round table pitches for Four Water Concept as ultimate water security for Telangana

Hyderabad: Marri Shashidhar Reddy called upon the Telangana government to seriously reconsider its decision to implement the Kodangal Lift Scheme, which aims to irrigate about 1 lakh acres at an estimated cost of Rs 4,350 crores. Elaborating on this proposal, he opined that considering the cost of acquiring 3,000 acres of land, “the actual cost would even double this amount, factoring in delays and resultant cost escalation. Besides, there would be recurring energy and O&M charges. By comparison, the cost of implementing the Watershed Development Programme based on Late T. Hanumanth Rao’s four-water concept to irrigate 1 lakh acres could cost only Rs 150 crores at the rate of about Rs 15,000 per acre. There can also be a convergence of funding, mostly coming from the Government of India funds with a minimum contribution from the state.”

Speaking while chairing the round table on the Four Water Concept for Ultimate Water Security for Telangana, organized by the Dr. M. Channa Reddy Memorial Trust at CESS Auditorium, he emphasized that implementing this will provide water for three crops a year, as has been witnessed in Gotigaripalli village in Kohir Mandal, even 23 years after it was implemented there. He also mentioned the successful implementation of this programme in the state of Rajasthan, transforming the parched and semi-arid districts into lands capable of growing three crops.

He recalled that the present state Irrigation Minister, Uttam Kumar Reddy, was a participant in several events organized by the Trust and was fully aware of the vast benefits that are possible because of the four-water concept. He appealed to him to persuade Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to adopt the watershed programme instead of the proposed Kodangal Lift Scheme. He added, “I invite them to visit Gotigaripalli near Zahirabad and also Rajasthan for a firsthand experience of the enormous benefits possible.”

Shashidhar Reddy stated that he invited Rajya Sabha MP and member of the BJP Parliamentary Board, Dr. K. Laxman, for a special reason. “This four-water concept has to be brought to the notice of PM Narendra Modi so that it can be spread to all states in the country. There is also a need to educate members of Parliament about this.”

Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Laxman showed keen interest and lauded the efforts of the Trust and Shashidhar Reddy, assuring his help in getting it the recognition it deserves at the national level. He suggested that the Channa Reddy Trust could organize a round table in Delhi, and he would ensure the participation of a large number of MPs. Just as former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje immediately understood the relevance of the programme and implemented it throughout Rajasthan, Dr. Laxman asked why all other state chief ministers could not seize the opportunity to take this up in their states.

Dr. Laxman strongly suggested that CM Revanth Reddy rethink the proposed new lift scheme and, instead, take up this low-cost watershed development programme as an economic and viable alternative to the costly lift schemes.

MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy also lauded the efforts of the Trust to spread public awareness about this low-cost and highly effective option to provide water for three crops a year. At the outset, eminent environmentalist and member of the Trust, Prof. K. Purushotham Reddy, welcomed the gathering and recalled the tremendous benefits of the highly sustainable development option for the four-water concept.

Public policy specialist Dr.Donthi Narasimha Reddy made a presentation about the work done in Gotigaripalli village, in the presence of the former Sarpanch, Rachappa, and others from that village. Dr. P.V. Raju, a scientist from NRSC, made a presentation about the support given by NRSC and ISRO to the watershed development efforts and their monitoring. A presentation was also given by retired SE from Rajasthan, Deepak Prasad Shrivatsav, on how the poor and marginalized people, constituting about 75% of the population in Banswara district of Rajasthan, had gained immensely because of this programme.