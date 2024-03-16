Rouse Avenue Court to give judgement on Kavitha's arrest at 4.30 pm

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court will give its verdict on whether to send her the BRS MLC K Kavitha who was arrested in Hyderabad on Friday to remand or to grant bail by 4.30 pm. She was presented in the court on Saturday morning and magistrate heard arguments from both sides and reserved the judgement till evening. ED had sought 10 days custody of Kavitha.

The advocate of Kavitha said arrest of Kavitha amounts to coercive act whiby the ED. he said this was in violation of the undertaking given by ED to Supreme Court that no coercive action would be taken till the case was disposed off by the apex court.

The ED explained its side of argument and the judge reserved the judgement. Kavitha is still waiting in the court along with ED officials. No one is allowed to meet her. Her team of advocates are trying to get the permission of the Judge to meet her.