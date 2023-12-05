Rs 10 per day to Rs 50 lakh per year

Sircilla: In a remarkable tale of resilience, Chinthoju Bhaskar, a 43-year-old man hailing from Mustabad, defied the odds and transformed his life from a child labourer to a renowned motor dealer in Sircilla.

Bhaskar’s journey began in 1970 when he migrated to Sircilla with his parents, who worked as labourers. Despite financial hardships, his parents sent him to school until the ninth class. However, the pangs of poverty led Bhaskar to drop out, as he felt education alone could not satisfy his hunger.

Driven by the flames of a welding workshop along the roadside, Bhaskar set his sights on becoming a mechanic to escape the clutches of hunger. With hard-earned money from a day’s labour, he embarked on a journey to Siddipet to learn the intricacies of mechanic work.

Facing a humble yet compassionate mechanic owner, Bhaskar was paied only the bus fares during his apprenticeship. Undeterred, he spent a year mastering the craft and subsequently commenced his motor rewinding career in Sircilla. His expertise in repairing jet motor pumps gained him recognition across the district.

In the early stages of his career, Bhaskar earned a modest Rs 10 for each motor repair. Later, he diversified into power loom mechanics and submersible pumps while nurturing ambitions of becoming a motor dealer.

In 1992, Bhaskar realised his dream by establishing a motor dealer business. By 1997, he had become a well-known dealer for Lakshmi and Texmo motors in the Sircilla area. Texmo acknowledged his prowess in 2004, naming him the best-selling dealer in the state.

Currently representing brands like Godavari, HIPE, Finolex Cable, Texmo motors, and Tata GI pipes, Bhaskar manages an annual business worth approximately Rs 50 lakh. In recognition of his significant contributions, he has been invited on a tour of Singapore and Malaysia by the respective companies.

Beyond business success, Bhaskar’s commitment to social causes is equally commendable. He built a workshop in Sircilla, providing employment to fourteen individuals. His charitable organisation, Sircilla Manair, conducts regular medical and water camps, legal literacy conferences, and aids the weddings of the underprivileged.

Bhaskar’s commitment to environmental protection is evident through the annual distribution of 7000 saplings and the provision of 500 Clay Ganesh idols for the past eight years. His impact extends to the community, with around 70 individuals, mentored by him, finding stability as mechanics.

In an exclusive conversation with The Hans India, Bhaskar shared, “The result will come if you work hard. Ever since I was a child, I have been doing whatever I do with confidence.”