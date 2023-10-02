Rs 1.47cr worth devpt projects launched in Khammam

Khammam: It was a proud moment for Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Sunday after he laid the foundation stones and inaugurated several development projects in different parts of the city. These projects cost a total of Rs. 1.47 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Puvvada mentioned that Khammam city is becoming a centre for growth and development. “They have been working on improving various aspects of the city, such as roads, drains, parks, intersections, and street lighting, all based on the needs of the people,” he said with pride.

In the 18th Division Sriram Hills area, Puvvada inaugurated the CC Roads, constructed using VDP technology, at a cost of Rs 20 lakhs. In addition, a gym and a park funded by the municipal general funds, which amounted to Rs 32.96 lakhs was opened.

Additionally, in the same 18th Division, the minister initiated the construction of CC Roads using LRS funds, totaling Rs 50 lakhs, on Sriram Nagar Road No 10. In the 31st Division, CC Roads were inaugurated, funded by Suda, costing Rs 20 lakhs. Furthermore, Puvvada laid the foundation stone for the construction of CC Roads, which will be built with LRS funds of Rs 15 lakhs.

The Transport Minister emphasised that most of the requested work in all city divisions under the Khammam Corporation had already been completed. This includes significant improvements, including wider main roads, central lighting, central dividers, and high-quality CC roads in all lanes, using the latest technology. Public transportation has also seen enhancements.

“Moreover, CC roads and drains have been provided in front of every house, along with clean drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha,” he said.

The event had various attendees, including Mayor Punukollu Neeraja, Corporator Mandadapu Lakshmi Manohar, Kamartapu Murali, Medarapu Venkateshwarlu, Trade Association President Chinni Krishna Rao, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, Public Health EE Ranjith, ACP Ganta Venkatarao, G Srinivas, Kata Satyanarayana Babji, Kamar Tapu Sarita, Sujata, Rice Bomma Rajeswara Rao, and the District President of Millers Association, among others.